Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $4.96. Shineco shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 614 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Get Shineco alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.