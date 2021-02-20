SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

