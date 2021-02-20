SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,694 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after acquiring an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

