SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,735 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

