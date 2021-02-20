SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

