SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

