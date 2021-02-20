SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 186.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.46 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

