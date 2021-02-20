SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,775 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Green Dot worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Green Dot by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Green Dot by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

GDOT opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

