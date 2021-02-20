SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

SFL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 1,217,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

