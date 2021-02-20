ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Fay Sien Goon Sells 139 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day moving average of $509.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,771,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

