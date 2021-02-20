Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

