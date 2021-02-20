Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

