Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (SVCT.L) (LON:SVCT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (SVCT.L) (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SVCT opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

