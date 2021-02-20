Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE SEM opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

