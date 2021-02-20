Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,890 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,847 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

