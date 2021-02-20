Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,416 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $131.71 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

