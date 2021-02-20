Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $294.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.23. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

