Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

