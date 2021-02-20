Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 81,468 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.