Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $58,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.