Sei Investments Co. Purchases 362,583 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,583 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Lyft worth $62,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,121 shares of company stock valued at $43,186,364 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

