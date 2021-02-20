Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,529 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $67,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in NICE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average of $244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

