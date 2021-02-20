Sei Investments Co. Has $54.29 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $54,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 176,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

