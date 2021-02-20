Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of TransUnion worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.