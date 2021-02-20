SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.20 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L)’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 977.40 ($12.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 964.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 942.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. SEGRO Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04).

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

