SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

