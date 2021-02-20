SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.21.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
