Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

