Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51. 1,244,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,978,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

