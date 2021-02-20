Sean A. Cassidy Sells 41,959 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,392,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 577.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

