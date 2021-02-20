Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

