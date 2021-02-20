Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

