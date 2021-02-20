Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.92 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

