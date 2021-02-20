Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.50. 112,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 232,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

There is no company description available for Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha Corp.

