Satter Management CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,609,449 Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,609,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Aileron Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned about 0.09% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 1,537,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,851. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.13.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

