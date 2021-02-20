Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Sanofi worth $82,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.