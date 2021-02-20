Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.