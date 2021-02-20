Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.23

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 10720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

