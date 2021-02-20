Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51). 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £8.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.60.

Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom products, such as thermostatic shower kits and sets; trim sets for thermostatic valves, diverters, and flow controls; concealed thermostatic showers; basin fillers, sets, taps, and mixers; bath and shower fillers and mixers; towel rings and rails; paper and tumbler holders; hooks; soap dispensers and holders; soap baskets; wall mounted toilet brushes; framed mirrors; and shower heads.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.