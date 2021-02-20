Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

