Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $7.63. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 47,776 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

