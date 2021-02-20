SafeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $483.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $483.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,558.83 or 0.98929379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00571719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.24 or 0.00869746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00269326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00135994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005919 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

