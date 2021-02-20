Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.