RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

