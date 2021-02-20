Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

