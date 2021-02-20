Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 138,139 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

