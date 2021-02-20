Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after buying an additional 3,623,772 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCEP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
