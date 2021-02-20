Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.64. 380,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 528,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

