RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.77-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.73 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $868.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

