RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

