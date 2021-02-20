Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.89

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $37.81. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 2,260,144 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDS.B shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
